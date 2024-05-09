Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Propel Media Stock Performance
Shares of PROM opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Propel Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.
About Propel Media
