Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Propel Media Stock Performance

Shares of PROM opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Propel Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Get Propel Media alerts:

About Propel Media

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.