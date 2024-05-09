John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $11.67 on Thursday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.