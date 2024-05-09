Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.63 and last traded at C$30.54. 86,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 103,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.64.
Primo Water Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
