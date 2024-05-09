Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Trading 8.4% Higher

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42. 229,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 324,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$82.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.31 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

