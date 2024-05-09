Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 296 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

