Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 57,000 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Li Auto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of LI stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.