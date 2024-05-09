Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Beverage by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in National Beverage by 3.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 14.34%.

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

