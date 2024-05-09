Peter Ledwidge Purchases 1,428,571 Shares of Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG) Stock

Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Ledwidge purchased 1,428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,428.57 ($14,191.10).
Mako Gold Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Mako Gold
