Peter Ledwidge Purchases 1,428,571 Shares of Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG) Stock

Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Ledwidge purchased 1,428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,428.57 ($14,191.10).

Mako Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Mako Gold

Mako Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold tenements in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Napié gold project covering an area of approximately 224 square kilometers located in the north-central Côte d'Ivoire within the Daloa greenstone belt, West Africa.

