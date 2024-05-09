Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Caribbean Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.40.

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$101.71 million for the quarter.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

