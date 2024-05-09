Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 57.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.2% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 17,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 503,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.