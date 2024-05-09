Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,530 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF comprises 1.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.90% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BGLD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 4,462 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

