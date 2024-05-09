National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
National Research has raised its dividend by an average of 31.7% annually over the last three years.
National Research Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. National Research has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $47.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.
About National Research
National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.
