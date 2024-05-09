Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Karat Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Karat Packaging Stock Down 2.5 %

KRT stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $571.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 22.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

