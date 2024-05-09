National Pension Service Has $98.59 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,097,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,063 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $98,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.85. 1,214,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,471. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.