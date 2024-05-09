Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.42. 2,241,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.86. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

