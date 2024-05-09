National Pension Service Has $81.92 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $81,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after purchasing an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 59,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,456. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.27, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

