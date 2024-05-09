Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 924,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,561 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $43,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 122,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.