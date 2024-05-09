Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 924,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,561 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $43,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 122,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07.
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
