National Pension Service Has $232.21 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,509 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of ConocoPhillips worth $232,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 163.9% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.68. 1,326,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,309,392. The firm has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $97.42 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

