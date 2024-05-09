Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 343,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,037,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NSSC. DA Davidson started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

