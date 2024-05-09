Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Cut by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 50,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,326. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.