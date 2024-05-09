Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,672,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,594,000 after buying an additional 575,123 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 378,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. 14,730,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,209,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

