ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 132.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of ACAD traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 595,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,391. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,977.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 225,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 51,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

