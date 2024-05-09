Mizuho Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $11.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RIVN. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

RIVN stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,885 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,029 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

