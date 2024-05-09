Robert W. Baird Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $304.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $304.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $269.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.90 and its 200 day moving average is $283.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

