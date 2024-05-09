Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

