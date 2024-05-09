Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,784,274.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,784,274.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $81,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,728.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,069 shares of company stock worth $7,626,355. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

