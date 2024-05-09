Lincoln National Corp Takes $1.08 Million Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELC. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

