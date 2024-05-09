Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Up 0.2 %

FDRR stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $525.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $46.61.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.