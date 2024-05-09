Komodo Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $54.56 million and $43.68 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00054308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00037929 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,841,921 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

