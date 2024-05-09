Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 270 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. National Pension Service boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,440,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $758,429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $506.45. 845,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.98. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $465.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

