Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 140 to GBX 155. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Johnson Service Group traded as high as GBX 153.77 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 153.77 ($1.93), with a volume of 122972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.40 ($1.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 185 ($2.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Peter Egan purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £89,050 ($111,871.86). 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03. The stock has a market cap of £650.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,616.67, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.16.

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

Further Reading

