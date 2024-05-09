DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DV. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.26.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 44,106 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

