iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.91. 447,109 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

