IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.3 %

IQVIA stock opened at $228.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.