Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $187,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,601,000 after buying an additional 280,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.76 on Thursday, reaching $386.13. 299,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,995. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.97. The company has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,927 shares of company stock worth $57,064,459. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

