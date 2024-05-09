Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,175 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.23% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $107,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,693 shares of company stock valued at $20,310,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.04. 1,146,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,894. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.