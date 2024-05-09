Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,482,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 797,278 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 666,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 573,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,527,000 after buying an additional 481,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

