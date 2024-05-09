Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Andrew Barnard Sells 439 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total value of C$498,704.00.

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE FFH opened at C$1,552.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,492.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,342.76. The company has a market cap of C$34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.87. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$911.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,563.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 193.642409 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FFH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,820.83.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

