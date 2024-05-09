Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 25%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) was down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 138,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 627,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Stock Up 33.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.