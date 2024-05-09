Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at TD Cowen

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

ICHR opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.98. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Research analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

