Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.89% from the stock’s previous close.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

CHH traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.53. 286,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,721. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.22. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 42.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

