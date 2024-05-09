Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

CAKE stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $202,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

