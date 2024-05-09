National Pension Service Has $3.44 Billion Stock Position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,814,038 shares during the quarter. Invesco MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 129.74% of Invesco MSCI USA ETF worth $3,436,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $686,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $997,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 926.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter.

PBUS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 428,396 shares. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

