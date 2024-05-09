Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDEN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

GDEN traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.08. 160,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,485. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

