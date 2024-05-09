Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 40,114 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,114 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Travelers Companies worth $273,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $217.34 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.47.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

