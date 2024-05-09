Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Weyco Group Price Performance

Weyco Group stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $268.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyco Group

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.59 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 9.49%.

In other Weyco Group news, VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $115,700.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

