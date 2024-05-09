Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Microchip Technology worth $259,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 145,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.