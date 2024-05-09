Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $459,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,374,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 67,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $542.30 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $536.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

