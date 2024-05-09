Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 430,738 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1,207.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,738 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $22,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALF. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,662.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 105,642 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 34,159 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 230,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 96,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.38. 1,451,793 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

