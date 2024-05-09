AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.50. The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.02. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 6,009,028 shares.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.85.
View Our Latest Analysis on AMC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $831.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.69.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.